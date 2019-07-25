Well, Alex Rodriguez‘s extravagant 50th birthday gift for fiancée Jennifer Lopez officially has our jaws on the floor. In honor of her milestone birthday, which Jen celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, the former baseball star went above and beyond by gifting his soon-to-be wife a stunning new, red Porsche.

The 43-year-old hunk spent quite the pretty penny on the Second Act star’s lavish present. In fact, the new ride — which is a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 GTS convertible — most likely cost around Alex around $143,600, according to the car dealership’s website. “It came with a big gold bow on it and was delivered to their house this afternoon,” a source recently told E! News. “The license plate says ‘JLO.'”

The celebrity couple — who got engaged during a fancy vacation in March — were spotted testing out the new toy while out and about in Miami on Wednesday afternoon. The car was on full display off as a cameraman was also seen filming the pair. So cool!

Considering the “I’m Real” songstress has been celebrating her birthday all summer on her It’s My Party tour, she made sure to kick it up a notch on the actual day. According to the insider, Jen and Alex enjoyed the birthday celebrations “at a private home on Star Island” with a “backyard overlooking the water” that “belonged to Gloria Estefan.”

“There are multiple tents and the decor is modern with a lot of white and gold. There are big gold balls being strung across the yard and a large gold bar,” the source continued. “There’s lounge furniture and sofas also being set up on the lawn.” Impressive!

Alex kicked off the birthday love for the Hustlers star by sharing the sweetest message alongside a video montage. “Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl,” he said in the heartwarming clip. “Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.”

Although they don’t have any children together, Alex — who is the dad of Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, while Jen is the loving mama to her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max — even gushed about her commitment to their blended family. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Lets make this birthday a very special one.”

Fans flooded Alex’s post with thousands of adoring messages, but it was Jen’s comment to him that garnered the most attention. “I’m crying … I love our life … I love you so much … thank you my beautiful Macho…” she wrote.