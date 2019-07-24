Too sweet! Alex Rodriguez shared the most touching video for fiancée Jennifer Lopez‘s 50th birthday. The singer celebrated the milestone on July 24, and her man made sure she was showered with love for the big day.

“I just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we have been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday,” Alex, 43, gushed in the video about the “I’m Real” singer. “Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do. You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer.”

The athlete added, “We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.” The rest of the clip was chock-full of the lovey-dovey couple smooching, hugging and laughing.

A-Rod is one lucky guy and he knows it. “It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you,” he captioned the Instagram post that showed a montage of fun moments they’ve shared. The newly minted 50-year-old was clearly touched by the heartwarming tribute. “I’m crying,” J. Lo commented. “I love our life … I love you so much … Thank you, my beautiful Macho.”

Jennifer and Alex got engaged back in March and aren’t stressing over wedding planning. “It’s going good … I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow],” the Grammy winner dished to Entertainment Tonight in May about their upcoming nuptials. “There’s no rush. We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed.”

Keep being the cutest, you guys!