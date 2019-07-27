Let the birthday celebrations continue! Just days after Jennifer Lopez rang in her milestone 50th birthday on July 24, the “On the Floor” singer’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, is officially the new birthday boy! The former professional baseball star — who turns 44 on Saturday, July 27 — is gearing up to kick off his birthday alongside his soon-to-be wife and their blended family.

Alex’s birthday extravaganza comes the same week as Jen’s blowout bash in Miami. The couple — along with tons of family and friends — gathered at Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan’s estate on Star Island for the shindig.

In honor of the special celebration, the former Yankees pro took to social to share one of many sweet tributes. “Tonight was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊” he wrote alongside a video of the pair having one heck of a time. “Happy 5-0, @JLo. 🎂Te amo mucho.”

Considering all birthday spotlight is on Alex now, we have no doubt Jen will share one of the sweetest messages for her future hubby.

To celebrate Alex’s 44th birthday, scroll through the gallery below to check out his cutest pics with Jen through the years!