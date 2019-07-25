Celebrating a milestone! Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, July 24, and it should come as no surprise that the mega-star had quite the party thrown for her — and her love Alex Rodriguez was there for it all!

The happy couple spend the night together — along with family and friends — at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s estate on Star Island in Miami. The Second Act actress was spotted looking incredible in a cut-out dress with a very high slit along the leg. As for the former athlete, 43, he went the classic black suit and tie route. What a pair!

If two of the biggest stars on the planet host a party, you should of course expect out of this world decor and entertainment — and the duo didn’t disappoint, as there was everything from giant gold balls to a huge dance floor, to even a couple of Deejays to keep the music going. Even notable stars joined the fun — Ashanti, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe celebrated with the pair. Jennifer’s two kids, Maximillian and Emme, 11 (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) were alongside their mom too!

The singer’s soon-to-be-husband took to Instagram to send Jennifer a lovely birthday wish as well. “Tonight was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊” he wrote alongside a video of the pair having one heck of a time. “Happy 5-0, @JLo. 🎂 Te amo mucho.”

Jennifer also took to Instagram to mention the big event, saying, “A lil bday turn up.” However, that wasn’t all, as the star got quite the gift to top off her night: a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 GTS convertible given to her by Alex — a car that likely cost the ESPN analyst around $143,00, according to the car dealership’s website. Wow!

Before the good times kicked off, Alex made a special video montage for Jennifer in her honor. “Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” the former Yankees said in the clip. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday.”

He added, “Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do. You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

The Hollywood couple will soon be married, as they announced their engagement on March 9 — and by the looks of it, it seems like they are going to be very happy for a long, long time!