For Jennifer Garner, being pregnant with each of her three children was a blissful experience.

“Did you like being pregnant?” Christy Turlington asked the Family Switch actress during an episode of the “Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother” five-part podcast series on Wednesday, May 8.

“Yeah, I had great, I’m so lucky, I had great pregnancies,” Jennifer, 52, replied. “I’ve been pregnant three times in my life, I have three kids. I’m so lucky.”

Jennifer is a mom to kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple were married from 2005 to 2018. Ben, 51, married Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

“I think combined, I tried … All of them were on purpose, I should say. And combined, I probably tried four or five months,” the Party Down alum told Christy, 55.

Kelly Corrigan quipped, “You were born to breed, girl.” Jennifer agreed, saying, “Oh my gosh, I’m 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now.”

She later chimed in, “I was born to breed, for sure.” Jennifer previously gushed over watching her children grow up and find their own passions.

“Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they’re older, and most likely they will hew toward lovely,” the mom of three told Allure in May 2023. “I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don’t love every behavior all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Currently, Jennifer is dating John Miller, an inventor and entrepreneur, whom she was first linked to in 2018. While they have kept their relationship rather private for the past few years, they have been spotted out together on rare occasions in recent months.

Jennifer and John are “seriously in love,” a source told Life & Style this month. They are now “comfortable going out in public more than ever.”

“They are perfect for each other,” the insider added. “John really is her other half. She’s told friends, ‘I’ve never known love like this!’”

The Alias alum’s beau likes to surprise her with sweet gestures during their quality time together.

“He loves to shower her with gifts,” the source continued. “He’s romantic.”

“They can be old-fashioned,” another source told the outlet. “They write notes to each other.”