Seraphina Affleck Is the Perfect Mix of Ben and Jen! See Her Grow Up in Photos Over the Years

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the proud parents of three kids, including their adorable middle child, Seraphina. The celebrity kiddo is the perfect mix of her famous parents, and photos of her growing up prove she looks more like Ben and Jen every day.

Seraphina made her arrival into the world on January 6, 2009. The Justice League star and the 13 Going on 30 alum — who wed in 2005 — became the doting dad and mom of their brunette-haired cutie four years after welcoming their eldest child, Violet.

Ben and Jen’s publicist confirmed Seraphina’s birth with People at the time, revealing they welcomed a healthy baby girl. A few weeks after expanding their family, the ex-couple announced they named their little one Seraphina, which derives from the Biblical word “seraphim” and means “fiery ones” in Hebrew, per Nameberry.

Since joining the Garner-Affleck family, Seraphina has kept Jen and Ben on their toes. Not only does she entertain her parents with her funny antics — as Jen has shared on social media — but the former pair is always spotted running around town with Seraphina. Considering she enjoys sports, specifically soccer, it’s pretty often that Ben and Jen accompany their kiddo at practice.

In addition to being outdoors, Seraphina loves spending time with her older sister, Violet, as well as her younger brother, Samuel. The Yes Day actress and the Gone Girl star welcomed their youngest child in February 2012.

Fortunately for Jen and Ben, their trio “gets along” so well. Not only does Samuel “[look] up to his older sisters,” but an insider told In Touch that he has an especially “unique” relationship with Seraphina. Of course, “they squabble at times like all siblings,” but the “two of them spend hours playing together,” the insider shared in December 2019.

Jen and Ben’s family is so tight-knit, and they’ve maintained that unbreakable bond despite going their separate ways in 2015. Even though the showbiz star’s children “have been through” so much amid their years-long divorce, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel “couldn’t be more grounded.”

“While Ben and Jen are Hollywood royalty, they’re determined to give their brood a normal, stable upbringing,” a separate source told Closer Weekly. “The kids are lucky enough to grow up in luxury surroundings but aren’t overly spoiled. Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are so well-behaved and polite.”

To see Seraphina grow up over the years, scroll through the gallery of photos below!