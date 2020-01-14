Once again, Jennifer Garner is crushing the parenting game. The beloved actress proved she’s one fun mama as she enjoyed a roller-skating outing for daughter Seraphina‘s 11th birthday. Following the fun-filled party, Jen took to Instagram and shared a hilarious photo while celebrating her little girl’s special day.

“Old lady knees and Xanadu dreams,” the 47-year-old beauty jokingly wrote alongside a snapshot of her bending down on one leg and lifting the other all while roller-skating. The 13 Going on 30 actress playfully added the hashtags, “careful there Bessie,” “get after it girls” and “Monday it up” at the end of her caption.

Fans of the Alias star — who shares Seraphina, 11, as well as Violet, 14, and Samuel, 8, with amicable ex-husband Ben Affleck — praised her for being able to stick her roller-skating-landing. “Damnnn Jennifer, you still got it,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “This is absolutely the cutest. If you’re old, lady, then I’m ancient.” A third follower chimed in, writing, “AMAZING!!! YOU GO, GIRL!”

Going all out for her kids’ birthday parties is nothing new for the Peppermint actress. In March 2019, Jen admitted she completely embarrassed her son as she dressed up as a character from How to Train Your Dragon. Although the mom of three was spot on with her movie-inspired ensemble, she told fans Samuel didn’t find her costume very entertaining.

“Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party,” Jen hilariously captioned a pic of her dressed head to toe as the fictional character, which included a fur shawl, a leather skirt over her leggings, clunky fur boots and a face full of paint. LOL!

Despite her over-the-top celebrations, Jen once joked her kids still don’t think she’s that fun. In fact, the Golden Globe winner opened up about the difficulties of parenting her children while making an appearance on The Tonight Show this past September.

“If you’re like me, I kill the fun,” Jen jokingly told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me.” The brunette beauty even revealed one of her daughters wrote a note inspired by her strict parenting. “When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!” Jen recalled.