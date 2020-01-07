Aww! Jennifer Garner and her 7-year-old son, Samuel, were all smiles as they hit the streets of Los Angeles for a mother-son ice cream date on January 6. The 13 Going on 30 actress was trying to contain her little man’s sugar rush as they were spotted holding hands following their pit stop at a local ice scream store.

The 47-year-old beauty looked gorgeous — as always — as she and Samuel enjoyed their stroll around the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. on Monday afternoon. Jen looked comfy and casual as she donned a plain white T-shirt, cropped boyfriend jeans, black sneakers and a matching cardigan. Samuel looked just as cute in jeans and a blue sweatshirt.

The Peppermint star — who shares Samuel, as well as daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — could be seen grabbing onto her youngest child as he scaled the brick architecture and played around. At one point, the doting mom held onto her little man’s hand to make sure he didn’t fall. So sweet!

Jen is no stranger to going on public outings with her adorable brood. In fact, she is spotted out and about quite often! Whether she’s heading to church with Ben, also 47, and their kids, or running errands with her daughters, there’s no doubt family means everything to the brunette beauty.

Although Ben and Jen — who called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage — are no longer an item, the amicable exes are more committed than ever to giving their children the best family life possible. Their mom and dad may be two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but sources close to family family reveal the celebrity spotlight doesn’t mean much to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“Despite everything Ben and Jen have been through, the kids couldn’t be more grounded,” the insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are so well-behaved and polite.” The source continued, “It’s important to Ben and Jen to teach them the value of money.”

Coparenting can be messy and difficult, but the Alias actress and the Batman actor have made it look effortless throughout the last few years. “While Ben and Jen are Hollywood royalty, they’re determined to give their brood a normal, stable upbringing,” the source added. “The kids are lucky enough to grow up in luxury surroundings, but aren’t overly spoiled.”

