You can’t tell Jennifer Garner‘s parents what to do. The actress revealed her father and mother, William and Patricia Garner, refuse to stay inside during the coronavirus outbreak during a Thursday, March 19, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.

“The hard things are teens, early 20s people and my parents. My parents are the hard ones,” she joked to Jimmy, 45. “I’m like, ‘Dad, mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we’re going to go to Sam’s Warehouse.’ Stay home, you have to stay home!”

Shutterstock

Although it was frustrating dealing with her parents, Jen said she’s been having better luck with her children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this,” she joked again. “Because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations. ‘Like, we’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner.’ But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well, I don’t care. I’m going to go.'”

Thankfully, Jen’s kids are practicing social distancing. The last thing she wants is for them to catch the virus. That’s why the Alias star has teamed up with Amy Adams to help feed kids who are stuck at home. In a video Amy shared to Instagram on Monday, March 16, she revealed they’ve collaborated with a few organizations to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between Save the Children and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry,” the 45-year-old said. “These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs.” What a great idea!

We just hope Jen’s parents will take coronavirus more seriously.

