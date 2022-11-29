Today host Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, are two peas in a pod! The former first daughters both became published authors, mothers and philanthropists after their father, George W. Bush, was elected president in 2001.

Jenna and Barbara were born in 1981 in Dallas. They were 20 years old when they moved into the White House with their parents. Though their lives were drastically different as members of America’s first family, the pair first experienced national recognition when their grandfather George H. W. Bush was elected president in 1989.

Jenna and Barbara were 8 years old when their grandad took office. The talk show host recalled what it was like growing up in the spotlight in elementary school. At first, she and her sister were not fazed by having a world leader as a grandfather.

“In first grade, we definitely didn’t have a sense of the gravity of what was happening,” Jenna said in a January 2021 issue of Maria Shriver’s newsletter. “In fact, my grandpa was such a humble man that when he was with us, he was so present, getting on the ground and playing with us and reading to us. So, when we were young, we never really knew the gravity of what was happening, and I think that was a lot because of him.”

The Bush girls leaned on each other when the politician died in November 2018 at the age of 94. Family has always been one of their biggest motivators throughout their careers. Both Jenna and Barbara have started families of their own. The broadcaster welcomed kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with her husband, Henry Hager. Barbara became a mom in September 2021 when she gave birth to her first child, daughter Cora Georgia, with her husband, Craig Coyne.

Jenna has been by her only sibling’s side through every step of her journey to parenthood. Barbara, who serves on the board of the nonprofit Global Health Corps, shared how she was adjusting to motherhood in an April 2022 interview with People.

“It’s incredibly natural and shocking how easily she fits into our life, even though we have never met her seven months ago,” the activist gushed about motherhood at the time. “So, it’s been a lot of learning, and it’s been a huge joy for me.”

Keep scrolling to learn five facts about Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara.