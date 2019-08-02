Time to get away! A couple of months after revealing that she is pregnant with her third child, Jenna Bush Hager has now informed everyone that she will be going on maternity leave from the Today show.

“Today is my last day!” the 37-year-old said on-air during the Friday, August 2, episode of the popular NBC program. “I want to thank all of you guys for the last four months. I can’t believe it’s been four months, but to share this joy with all of you, with you Willie [Geist], with everybody that’s filled in … all of you that have cheered us on as a show and cheered me on personally, it means the world. I feel so grateful to work in a place with people that lift me up every day.”

George Bush‘s daughter isn’t the only one from the news show on maternity leave — costar Hoda Kotb has been away after adopting her second daughter, Hope, in April — and she happened to make a brief visit on the same day Jenna made her announcement. “To be able to do it with Hoda, to have this special moment together, to create this baby, our show, and then these babies, has been a really beautiful moment in our lives,” the TV personality said. “We appreciate all of you who have supported us through it all.”

“I just feel overcome with gratitude that we get to expand our family. I’m obviously a little hormonal,” she continued. “But it’s a beautiful time in my life, it’s a beautiful time in Hoda’s life.” Even Hoda sent her best pal a lovely little video message.

“JBH, I hope you have the best maternity leave,” the news broadcaster said. “You are going to have so much fun playing with your babies and enjoying your time. I hope you treasure every single second of it. You know I’ve been treasuring every single second of it. I can’t wait to come back to work and hang with you on the set, but for this moment, you spend time with your children, you live in this moment.” So sweet!

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, already share daughters Margaret, 6, and Poppy, 3. In fact, the young girls were one of the first to know that they were getting another family member. “I’m only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets,” Jenna said after revealing the pregnancy news on April 22. “They told the man behind me on the airplane, they told the people at church.”

We are so happy Jenna is going to take some much deserved time off — See you soon!