Tony Danza Used to Be a Married Man! Meet the Actor’s Ex-Wives Rhonda Yeoman and Tracy Robinson

Tony Danza has starred in classic Hollywood hits like Taxi, Who’s the Boss? and Angels in the Outfield, and he’s also been nominated for multiple Golden Globes and one Emmy Award. But while Tony rose to superstardom and secured his status as one of sitcom’s most beloved stars, he also got married twice.

Tony experienced love with many women throughout the years, but he’s only walked down the aisle with his two ex-wives, Rhonda Yeoman and Tracy Robinson. His first marriage was in 1970 when he said “I do” to Rhonda.

The Broadway star met his former wife while he was studying at the University of Dubuque in Iowa, where he received a bachelor’s in 1972, the Gazette reported. After tying the knot, Tony and his college sweetheart welcomed their first child, Marc Danza, in 1971. They divorced three years later in 1974.

More than a decade later, however, the duo reconciled and exchanged vows once again in 1983, according to Glamour Path. That same year, the Good Cop actor and Rhonda had their second child together, Gina Danza. Once again, though, Tony and his ex called it quits in 1985, according to reports.

Fortunately, it wasn’t long before Tony found love with his second spouse, Tracy. The Celebrity Autobiography star and the film producer said “yes” to forever in 1986, and just one year later, they expanded the hunk’s family when their daughter, Katherine Danza, was born in 1987. Tony completed his brood when Emily Danza arrived in 1993.

Tony and Tracy were married for 15 years until the star filed for divorce in March 2011, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. According to Us Weekly, the exes were “technically separated for a few years, but they worked through it and were still together,” a source revealed.

The insider added, “Not sure what happened, they decided to make [their split] official.” As TMZ reported, their divorce was finally settled after nearly two years in February 2013.

These days, Tony isn’t dwelling on the heartbreak and, instead, he’s enjoying his life as a doting grandfather. While he noted it’s “really scary” being a grandparent at times, a “big part of” his happiness comes from watching his grandchildren grow up.

“It’s very profound to watch your son father his sons, especially when he’s so much better at it than you were,” Tony exclusively told Closer Weekly in September 2019. “I said to [Marc], ‘You know what the difference is between you and me as a father? See how you take your kids to play baseball? I used to take you to watch me play baseball.’ And at the end of the game, I’d say ‘how did I do?’”

