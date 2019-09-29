From the boss to … grandfather? That is exactly what has happened to Tony Danza, who reveals that being a grandad can sometimes be pretty frightening.

The actor — who attended and celebrated Patsy’s Italian Restaurant 75th anniversary with a special diamond gala on Monday, September 23 — talked about what it is like being a granddad. “No, grandfatherhood! Yes, I’m beyond father,” the Who’s the Boss star, 68, exclusively told Closer Weekly when asked if his focus was fatherhood at the moment. In fact, he’s actually doing some babysitting these days.

“That’s a big part of it. It’s very profound to watch your son father his sons, especially when he’s so much better at it than you were. It’s really scary!” Tony explained. “I said to him, ‘You know what the difference is between you and me as a father? See how you take your kids to play baseball? I used to take you to watch me play baseball.’ And at the end of the game I’d say ‘how did I do?'”

The Taxi alum has two young grandsons — Lucas and Nicholas — thanks to his only son, Marc. “I want to be the guy who takes my grandson fishing and the guy he wants to go fishing with,” Tony once told Grandparents.com. As for Marc, the star couldn’t be more proud of how he is with his own children.

“I have even more respect for him,” Tony explained to the outlet. “The way he conducts himself with his kid makes me so proud. And I was proud of him before Nicky was born. I love them together. Just the other day they were playing Steamroller on the bed. Nicky was jumping over Marc as he rolled around. It was fabulous. I’m so fortunate to live close.”

It is so great to hear that Tony is loving life with both of his grandkids, and nothing will change that at all anytime soon.

Reporting by Diana Cooper.