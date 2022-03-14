With two growing children at home, that’s where Sandra Bullock now plans to spend her time “for a while.” Though the beloved actress hasn’t yet used the word “retire” when it comes to her career, the Bird Box star says she plans to take an extended hiatus from Hollywood in favor of being a full-time mom.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” Sandra, 57, told Entertainment Tonight, adding that making movies is a “24/7” job. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she said of son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10.

Instead of costume fittings and time in the makeup trailer, Sandra will be spending her days “servicing their every need” and putting all her attention toward her children’s “social calendar.”

A quick check of Sandra’s IMDB.com page shows she’s been planning this break for quite some time, as the star has no upcoming projects in the pipeline, either as an actress or a producer.

Her latest film, The Lost City, costarring Channing Tatum, will be released on March 25. After that she has only one other movie on the way for her fans, which will have to hold them over until she decides that it’s time to return to Hollywood. The action-thriller Bullet Train, costarring Brad Pitt, is already in post-production and due out later in 2022.

In addition to spending time with her children, Sandra will also get to be around her live-in boyfriend of more than six years, photographer Bryan Randall, full-time. The pair met in 2015 after the Oscar-winner hired him to take photos at Louis’ fifth birthday party. The two became involved shortly before Sandra adopted Laila.

“I found the love of my life,” Sandra gushed about Bryan during a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian. And so, there’s two very different ways of looking at things. And I don’t always agree with him,” The Blindside star explained, adding,”He doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him that I go, ‘If they can take away from that, and if that is where they feel drawn to, then he’s the exact right parent.'”