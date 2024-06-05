Celebrities Who Quit Hollywood: Stars Who Retired From Acting

Talan Torriero

The Laguna Beach alum has a “big boy” job in marketing after pursuing a career as an actor following his fame on the MTV reality series.

Talan said the number one thing he gets asked is what he does for a living since his Laguna Beach days and answered it in an August 24, 2022, TikTok video.

“When I was 16, MTV came to my high school. They were casting for a new show called Laguna Beach. The show blew up and my life completely changed. It was CRAZY,” he explained in the video. He then revealed, “Did the Hollywood thing for a couple years,” referring to his handful of TV and movie credits before saying he finally had to get a “big boy job,” as he’s now married with two kids.

“Since then, I’ve been working in performance marketing and making TikTok and IG ads for some of the biggest brands in the world,” Talan wrote over the video, noting he’s handled projects for “Smile Direct Club, Curology, HIMS, Nordictrack and more.”

“The chance that you’ve seen one of my ads is like 100 percent. So now you know,” he added.