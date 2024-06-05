Celebrities Who Quit Hollywood: Stars Who Retired From Acting

Cameron Diaz
After giving up life in the public eye, Cameron has been focusing on raising her daughter, Raddix, to be the best person she can be. “I’m living my life,” she once told InStyle. “It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to. Because my time is all mine.”
The There’s Something About Mary alum echoed her sentiments during an episode of Gwyneth’s In Goop Health: The Sessions series in August 2020. Cameron said it felt “like peace” to “walk away from a movie career of that magnitude.”
“It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” she explained. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”
The doting mom noted her Hollywood career was taking up too much time in her schedule. “I stopped and really looked at my life,” she continued. “When you’re making a movie … they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end you have no time for anything else. I had been going so hard for so long, working, making films, such a grind. I didn’t make any space for my personal life.”
Although she always considered walking away from Hollywood, Cameron said the decision couldn’t have felt more right after she fell in love with her husband, Benji Madden, in 2015. “We got married pretty much immediately because we realized we just had to do it,” she added. “We went hard for a few years where we just ironed [our relationship] out, hacked it out. It was a lot of work, but we had to.”
Cameron made her return to acting in 2024’s Back in Action with Jamie Foxx after a decade away from Hollywood.