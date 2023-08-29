Four decades ago, Kristy McNichol was one of TV’s biggest stars. She won two Emmys for her role in the ABC drama Family, then followed that success with a Golden Globe-nominated turn in the film Only When I Laugh and a long run in the NBC sitcom Empty Nest. She left the latter role midway through the show’s run, however, and rarely appeared on screen again. So why did this young star walk away from it all?

What Happened to Kristy McNichol?

From 1976 to 1980, Kristy portrayed Letitia “Buddy” Lawrence on Family. Her older brother, Jimmy McNichol, also burst onto the acting scene. Although she found her footing on television as a young star, Kristy later decided it was best to stay away from the spotlight for good.

“I had to choose between continuing the show and not being well,” Kristy said in 1995 when she returned for the Empty Nest series finale. “It was the hardest decision I have ever made.” (At the time, Kristy said she had a chemical imbalance akin to manic-depressive illness. Biography later said she was living with bipolar disorder.)

In 2001, Kristy officially announced she was done acting. “A lot of people have wondered what I’ve been up to,” she said in a statement. “I retired from my career after 24 years. My feeling was that it was time to play my biggest part — myself! I must say that it has been the best thing that ever happened to me. So many fans are disappointed that I’m not currently acting; however, some may not realize that the process I’m in at this time is necessary and vital for my personal happiness and well-being.”

Where Is Kristy McNichol Now?

She did re-enter the public spotlight in 2012, however, to reveal her two-decade relationship with partner Martie Allen — in hopes of inspiring others who were still feeling ostracized for their sexuality. She “is very sad about kids being bullied,” her publicist Jeff Ballard said. “She hopes that coming out can help kids who need support. She would like to help others who feel different.”

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

That publicist also revealed Kristy was enjoying travel, tennis, yoga and the company of her miniature dachshunds. “She is very happy and healthy,” he said. “And she enjoys living a very private life.”

Though Kristy stepped away from acting, she developed a passion for music over the years. She enrolled in the Los Angeles Valley College music program in 2011 and began singing in their choir. In addition to that, she got involved with the LAVC Foundation, helping to raise the funds that keep the music program going.

“I never want them to lose the music program due to funding because that would be the saddest thing in the world,” she said in June 2015. “Music really helps young people.”