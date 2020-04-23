Smart thinkers! Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden came up with a clever way to fight exhaustion while raising 3-month-old daughter Raddix in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlie’s Angels alum, 47 — who welcomed her little girl alongside the Good Charlotte rocker, 41, in January — explained during an Instagram Live that she and Benji began sleeping on different schedules to help make their transition into parenthood a little easier.

Instagram/CameronDiaz

“Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early,” Cameron shared with makeup artist Gucci Westman on Wednesday, April 22. “That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her.”

Because Cameron hits the hay a lot quicker than her hubby, she told the professional stylist that she “can wake up early and be with [Raddix] in the morning … and he can sleep.” Nice!

The There’s Something About Mary star also pointed out that going to bed early isn’t really an issue considering she’s on the go from the moment she wakes up. Despite being stuck at home in self-isolation, Cameron dished she still has plenty of things on her to-do list throughout the day.

“I literally get up and don’t stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow,” the new mom insisted. “I’m so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don’t idle through the day.”

During a previous Instagram Live chat with her friend Katherine Power, Cameron praised the professional guitarist for being such an “incredible” dad to their little bundle of joy.

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father,” the former actress gushed to the Who What Wear CEO on April 14. “He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

Instagram

Cameron added that although she misses her friends and extended family members, she certainly isn’t complaining about being stuck at home with her husband and only child. “Now, I just don’t see anybody,” she said. “But it’s nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking.”

Since surprising the world with the news of their daughter’s arrival at the beginning of 2020, the Golden Globe nominee and Benji — who tied the knot in 2015 — are making sure to cherish every sweet moment as new parents.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” Cameron marveled on social media. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

We hope Cameron and Benji are staying safe during this scary pandemic!

