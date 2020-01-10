Fans were thrown completely off guard when longtime loves Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden revealed they welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl. Days following the bombshell announcement on January 3, sources close to the new parents revealed the special reason why they named their beloved daughter Raddix.

According to the insider, Cameron, 47, and Benji, 40, chose the adorable moniker because the name “Raddix” is a combination of “rad” — which happens to be one of the couple’s favorite words — and a translation of a “new beginning,” the source shared with Us Weekly. “It’s so like Cam and Benji to pick a quirky yet meaningful name” and “they agree it suits her perfectly,” the insider added.

MEGA

The Charlie’s Angels actress and the Good Charlotte crooner — who tied the knot in 2015 — first shared the news of their little bundle of joy in a super exciting Instagram post earlier this month. Fans of the pair couldn’t believe their eyes as Benji and Cam announced the birth of their first kiddo.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the proud parents wrote on each of their social media accounts. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Fans were hoping to see a snapshot of the adorable newborn baby, but it looks like we’ll have to take Cam and Benji’s word for it. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they explained. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.” Aww!

Shutterstock

Following the long-awaited news, separate sources close to the actress and rock ‘n’ roller revealed they couldn’t be happier. “Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time,” the insider shared with the outlet. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

We’re couldn’t be happier for Cam and Benji!