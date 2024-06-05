Evangeline Lilly is retiring from acting and leaving Hollywood behind. The Hobbit actress made the announcement on her Instagram page in June 2024.

Why Is Evangeline Lilly Retiring?

Evangeline posted a video from 2006 where she discussed the idea of retiring from acting.

“I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world but ideally, 10 years from now, I’d like to be a retired actress, and I would like to have a family,” she said in the throwback video, adding, “And I’d like to be writing, and potentially maybe influencing people’s lives in a more humanitarian way.”

Nearly two decades later, the Lost alum revealed that her dream came true, because she officially decided to step away from Hollywood.

“Thank you @lost_theothers for digging up this (nearly twenty-year-old) footage of me speaking out my dreams under (what looks like) a full moon 🌝 And thank you to @femalepoetssociety for digging up this (much older) footage of the incredible #mayaangelou perfectly articulating how I feel about life,” she captioned the post, which also featured a clip of Maya Angelou delivering an inspiring message.

It seems like Evangeline has not completely ruled out returning to Hollywood at some point in the future.

“I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision,” her caption continued. “Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY … and I AM HAPPY.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

A Look Back at Evangeline Lilly’s Acting Roles

Prior to her retirement announcement, Evangeline appeared in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She also portrayed her superhero role of Hope Van Dyne in 2015’s Ant-Man, 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and 2019’s Avenger’s Endgame.

She starred as Kate Austen on Lost from 2004 to 2010 before appearing as Tauriel in the Hobbit film franchise. In addition to her acting work, the Smallville alum is a mom of two kids. She once reflected on how her kids were fans of her Ant-Man movies.

“Major cool points. And I needed it so bad with my oldest son because he didn’t believe a word I ever said,” she told People in February 2024. “He didn’t give me credit for anything ever. Until suddenly, he got into MCU and he was like, ‘Oh, mom’s cool.'”