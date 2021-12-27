There have been times in her life when Sandra Bullock thought she was happy, but nothing compares to today. She’s the mom of two great kids, has a thriving career, and has finally met a man who is a full partner in their relationship.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” says the star of the new film The Unforgivable. Photographer Bryan Randall, 55, entered Sandra’s life after she had already adopted son Louis, 11, but just before daughter Laila, 8, arrived. “He was so happy, but he was scared,” confides Sandra, 57. “I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me.”

Sandra admits she was cautious. She met Bryan when she hired him to take photos at Louis’ fifth birthday party. Though it had been five years since her traumatic breakup with ex-husband Jesse James, a serial cheater, she wasn’t sure she wanted to open her heart again. “I seriously thought I’m never ever going to find anybody that will love me,” she confides.

She and Bryan, a former model and father of a teenage daughter from a previous relationship, were first spotted out together in the summer of 2015. In addition to charming Sandra, he also made her kids fall in love with him. “He’s super kind. For the kids he’s sort of No. 1 and I’m No. 2,” Sandra admits. “But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats.”

ROMA/MEGA

When it comes to parenting, Sandra and Bryan don’t always agree, but they find ways to work it out. “I have a partner who’s very Christian,” she reveals. “He is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

Sandra knows that Bryan will always be part of her life — even if they never marry. “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother,” she says. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter [too]. It’s the best thing ever.”