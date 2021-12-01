Sandra Bullock became known as the sweetheart of Hollywood after establishing herself as the best of the best in the acting world. The mom of two has been in a number of high-profile relationships over the years and always puts her kids first. Fans have continued to question whether or not the Bird Box actress is married after stepping out with Bryan Randall and sharing rare insight on how they coparent.

Before she made her big breakthrough in Hollywood, Sandra dated actor Tate Donovan. The relationship fizzled out in 1995. The Ocean’s 8 star has previously been linked to Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey, Troy Aikman and Bob Schneider. Sandra has only been married once before to Jesse James.

After two years of dating, Sandra and the reality television personality got married on July 16, 2005. The Academy Award winner became a stepmom to Jesse’s three children: James Jr., Chandler and Sunny. Sandra filed for divorce from Jesse in April 2010 after news of his infidelity broke.

“This has caused my wife and kids pain and embarrassment beyond comprehension and I am extremely saddened to have brought this on them,” Jesse said in a public apology at the time. “I am truly very sorry for the grief I have caused them. I hope one day they can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”

After her divorce was finalized, Sandra kept her love life pretty private until she met Bryan in 2015. The photographer was hired to take photos at Sandra’s son Louis’ birthday party. They hit it off and made their relationship official soon after. An insider exclusively revealed to Closer in August 2020 that Sandra is Bryan’s “greatest supporter” and that the pair “are best friends and partners.”

Marriage rumors have been swirling for years as Bryan has been photographed more with Sandra and her kids. A source revealed to Closer in July 2020 that the couple is not officially married, but they are “lifetime committed.” The insider went on to add that Sandra “doesn’t want another marriage.” The Virginia native does think Bryan is her “soulmate” and “the best man she knows.” Marriage was previously discussed by the couple and they are now “both on the same page” about their relationship.

“Sandra and Bryan consider themselves a solid, committed, family unit,” another insider told Closer in June 2019. “They don’t talk about their relationship status that much, but it’s pretty clear what they have is a very special bond. Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there’s no doubt that he’s Louis and Laila’s dad.”

In December 2021, Sandra appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk where she opened up about her private relationship. For the actress, family is and will always be the most important thing in her life.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” the brunette beauty shared. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”