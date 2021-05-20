Cher Is All About Love and Understanding! Meet Her 2 Ex-Husbands Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman

She sings about love and heartbreak in her hit songs “Strong Enough,” “Love and Understanding” and “Save Up All Your Tears,” but Cher gets the inspiration from her real-life romances. The music icon has a lot of experience in the love department, having walked down the aisle with her two ex-husbands, Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman.

Cher shared an iconic love story with Sonny, whom she first met when she was just 16 years old. The Grammy winner was starting out in show business when she was introduced to Sonny. By the time she was 18, the two tied the knot.

Following their nuptials in 1965, Cher and the handsome hunk teamed up and released their first album Look at Us that same year. The album included their arguably most famous tune, “I Got You, Babe,” and kicked off their run as a legendary entertaining duo.

In 1969, Cher and Sonny started their family and welcomed their first and only child together, Chasity Bono — who now goes by Chaz. Though the former lovebirds took some time to focus on parenting, Sonny and Cher eventually launched their popular variety series Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour in 1971.

After years of juggling their joint career and raising their child, Sonny and Cher started to experience issues in their marriage. The “Believe” songstress said her beau’s obsession with “stardom made Sonny a huge womanizer.”

“One woman, or even five, was not enough for him … I asked him, ‘How did you manage the logistics?’” she explained to Parade in 2010. “I was trusting and faithful with him. I’m not sure we should’ve ever been husband and wife.”

After more than a decade of marriage, Cher filed for divorce from the “Little Man” artist in 1975, citing “involuntary servitude,” as the reason, per History.com. Three days before her divorce from Sonny was finalized in June, the musician wed for the second time with Gregg Allman when they flew to Las Vegas and said “I do.”

Following their nuptials, Cher expanded her family when she gave birth to their son, Elijah Blue Allman, in 1976. However, the Burlesque star and the “Whipping Post” crooner split after four years of marriage in 1979.

Cher has held off from walking down the aisle for the third time, but she revealed she’s open to being in a relationship. Though the Moonstruck actress told People she’s “still on the lookout” for her one true love, she knows dating in the public eye will always have its downsides.

“The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go any place with them because you can’t keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram,” she explained in 2018. “There’s no way to keep something … special.”

To learn more about Cher’s two ex-husbands, keep scrolling!