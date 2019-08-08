The gravity of Luke Perry‘s tragic passing in March felt much more real during the premiere of BH90210. Ahead of the highly-anticipated quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, fans of the late actor wondered how the show would honor him and the memory of his beloved character, Dylan McKay.

During the premiere on Wednesday, August 7, the iconic cast reunited about halfway through the episode. Gabrielle Carteris, who played the role of Andrea Zuckerman, made a comment about how she was so happy “we are all here.” It was then that Jason Priestly, who portrayed the virtuous Brandon Walsh, sadly responded, “I wish that were true.”

Later in the episode, Tori Spelling — who played character Donna Martin — pointed out that the group of friends were like a big, loving family and hinted at Luke’s death. “We’re not all gonna be here forever,” she said to the group. “But we made something that will be.” Following Tori’s meaningful message, Jason followed up by raising a glass of champagne. “To Luke,” they said while toasting.

The premiere certainly couldn’t end without another nod to the late actor. In the final minutes of the first episode, Jennie Garth — who portrayed the role of Kelly Taylor — can be seen consoling her friend Tori, 46, as they watch an old episode of the original sitcom. Tori rested her head on Jennie’s shoulder as they reminisced during scene of Dylan McKay and Brandon Walsh.

“Welcome to paradise, man,” a very young Luke — who tragically passed away at age 52 on March 4 a few days after suffering a “massive stroke” — said in the scene. “Welcome to your dream come true.” The reboot then zoomed in our the frame where a sweet tribute popped up. “For our friend Luke Perry. 1966 – 2019,” the words read.

While paying a visit to the Today show ahead of the premiere, Tori and Jennie opened up about commemorating the late Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star. “The timing was something that seemed horrific, but in a weird sort of universal way,” Jennie, 47, said, noting that Luke’s death was about a month after the initial news of the revival. “It was a way for us to all be together during (an) incomprehensible painful time. I think that was really good for all of us, actually. And he was with us every second of the time.”

We will always miss you, Luke!