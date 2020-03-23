Considering millions of Americans are taking orders to shelter in place amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Gywneth Paltrow revealed how she and husband Brad Falchuk are coping with the “new normal.”

“@Bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity,” Gwyn, 47, wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a protective mask and blue medical gloves on Sunday, March 22.

“Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks,” she continued, pointing out that there are still people gathering at public places despite stern warnings from officials. “Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol).”

Throughout March, states and communities around the U.S. began taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19. In order to reduce human contact, schools have been closed, public transportation has been modified and high-profile events like the Met Gala, Coachella, concert tours and other occasions have been put on pause.

“It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” the Iron Man star insisted in her post while recommending tons of activities you can safely do at home. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress — who shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 11, with ex-husband Chris Martin — also offered her Instagram followers a bit of inspiration.

“I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel throughout our country every day and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear,” she sweetly concluded. “We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After sharing the informative memo, fans praised the Goop owner for her words of wisdom in the comments section of her post. “Beautifully said,” one user gushed, while another echoed, “So happy you posted this and not you at the beach! Stay true!” A third added, “Thank you for this.”

Stay safe, Gwyn and Brad!

