Home Inspector Joe designer Noel Gatts knows a thing or two about elevating a space with her incredible home renovation expertise. The HGTV star lives in a beautiful New Jersey home with her husband and three children.

Noel lived in New York for 12 years before deciding on making the move to Bloomfield, New Jersey. She initially began pursuing a career as an actress and singer before venturing into the home design space.

“We fell in love with the Brookdale neighborhood instantly, and we purchased a lovely 1941 fixer-upper from a gentleman who had lived there since it was built when he was a teenager,” Noel told Tap Into Bloomfield in February 2022. “Our kids were 9, 3 and 1 years old at the time, and Bloomfield is their hometown, as well as ours! We adore the parks, the restaurants, the shops and more than anything, our neighbors.”

After purchasing the home they wanted to lay down their roots in, Noel dedicated her time to renovating and restoring the property. Once the project was complete, she got a job with the staging company, Stage Right, allowing her to perfect her craft. Eventually, she started her own interior design firm, beam&bloom.

She and friend Joe Mazza landed Home Inspector Joe which premiered on HGTV in January 2022. The New York native got his home inspection license after 20 years of working in the construction business. He and Noel make an incredible team as they make sure each client finds the house of their dreams and had a blast filming their show.

“Joe monitors the process to ensure that the problems are being fixed properly, and I work with the clients to create their dream home,” she said. “You’ll definitely laugh, and you’ll absolutely learn. You’ll be invited every week to experience the work that Joe and I do, the camaraderie that we share and the fun that we have along the way!”

Noel’s home is full of pops of color, patterned wallpaper and rustic design accents. Each room in the house has a little bit of flair, while still keeping some of the original elements of the historic home.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Noel’s beautiful house.