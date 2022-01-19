Married to Real Estate star Egypt Sherrod has long been a favorite among HGTV viewers who love her approach to finding clients their dream homes. The Flipping Virgins host and her husband, realtor Mike Jackson, live in a beautiful Atlanta home with their three daughters: Harper, Kendall and Simone. The couple, who have been married since 2010, used their design expertise to create their perfect forever home.

Egypt started off her career as a syndicated radio host before venturing into the world of real estate. The Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group CEO began flipping houses in her spare time, which helped her realize that she had a true passion for home renovation projects.

“I fell in love with the real estate business so much that my plan B quickly became my plan A. I decided to get licensed and create a niche business, marrying both of my careers together,” she said in a July 2015 interview. “I had a unique value proposition with duality as a radio personality. This allowed me access to celebrities and other high net worth clientele. Funny enough, I was actually hosting my daily radio show when I received a call from a casting director inquiring about my interest in hosting Property Virgins.”

Egypt later moved to Atlanta to start her own real estate business. She fell in love with “the southern charm, the quality of life, the cost of living, the spirit of entrepreneurship and the food.” Mike worked as a DJ before becoming a builder and joining the HGTV roster full-time in 2021. When it came to decorating their Atlanta home, the Brother vs. Brother judge drew inspiration from her family.

“I would say I got my personal style from my grandmother,” she told HGTV. “She would take me out on the weekends consignment shopping, and it just stuck.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt decided to create a space in her house to meditate. The Life, Love, Soul star utilized the storage closet in the back of her laundry room by adding a seating area, pillows, hanging lights and wall art.

“I had no place for me, and I got to a point where I said, OK I have got to just think differently about this and create a space in my house where I can go and breathe for a minute. So, I decided to create a meditation closet,” she told Architectural Digest in April 2021.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Egypt and Mike’s Atlanta home.