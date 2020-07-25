Hollywood’s Top Sister Acts! See the Most Talented Siblings Who Took Showbiz by Storm

There’s been a ton of great sister acts who’ve taken Hollywood by storm like siblings Sara Gilbert and Melissa Gilbert and dynamic duo Meg Tilly and Jennifer Tilly. Although none of their careers are similar, Sara, 45, Melissa, 56, Meg, 60, and Jennifer, 61,have all learned what it means to be a star, even when the price of fame was too much for them to bear.

“I would always take my children with me when I went on movies,” Meg previously told People about why she left Hollywood. “That worked really well for a few years. But then one year, we went to shoot Leaving Normal and when we came back, my daughter’s best friend was best friends with someone else. She was devastated.”

Since her family was having a hard time in the limelight, Meg had to make a very tough choice. Either she left her kids at home to shoot movies or would turn away gigs for the sake of her family. The Agnes of God star chose the latter. “I just wanted to be one of those Leave it to Beaver moms,” she gushed. “I was just trying to love them the way I knew how best.”

Meg first started to pursue a career in acting after her sister Jennifer encouraged her. Once the Bride of Chucky star gave her sis a bracelet that said, “‘It’s never too late to be what you might have been,’” Meg knew what she needed to do. The Golden Globe winner followed her dream and was nominated for an Oscar in 1986 for Agnes of God.

Like Meg, Sara also knew she wanted to be an actress because of her sister. The former child star fell in love with the spotlight after she attended Melissa’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 1985. From there, she went on to star in hit ABC sitcom Roseanne before starting The Talk. But after nine years on air, the Poison Ivy star decided to leave the show in April 2019 to focus more on her family.

“If I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance,” Sara said on the Talk at the time. “I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like or [have] time for myself.”

After leaving the show, Sara had as much time as she wanted with her little ones. But even though she gave up a big paycheck, fans will never forget the time she spent on The Talk.

Scroll below to see more talented siblings who took Hollywood by storm!