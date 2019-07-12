Even in nightclubs accustomed to celebrities, the arrival of the Gabor sisters, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Eva Gabor and Magda Gabor had heads turning. Dripping in diamonds, furs and satin, the three glamorous women made a spectacular entrance. “They became famous because they worked at it, day and night,” biographer Sam Staggs once revealed. “They never stopped.”

The many-times-married sisters — who had 19 husbands between them — may have looked like they led charmed lives, but they knew pain and sacrifice too. “They were funny, ambitious, wealthy women, but they suffered,” says Staggs, author of Finding Zsa Zsa: The Gabors Behind the Legend. Magda was a “Holocaust survivor,” he once noted, while Eva tragically lost a true love, and wise-cracking Zsa Zsa battled with bipolar disorder.

When they were growing up in Budapest, their social-climbing mother, Jolie Gabor, had big plans for her girls. “She wanted to be an actress, but she didn’t have the looks or the talent,” Staggs revealed. Zsa Zsa, who like her sisters had been tutored in poise and grace, entered the Miss Hungary beauty pageant at 15. She lost the competition, but throughout her life, Zsa Zsa would always claim that she had won!