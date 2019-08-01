It would be difficult to throw a rock anywhere in the 1960s and not hit a Classic TV show. Looking to escape to small town life? Aim for Mayberry and The Andy Griffith Show. Seeking a bit of magic? May we recommend Bewitched or I Dream of Jeannie. Maybe sci-fi is your thing? If so, look to the skies for Star Trek or Lost in Space, but if you’d rather be scared, you might want to check out the ghoulies of Dark Shadows.
Perhaps you’re looking to spend time with another family? Just over that hill you could hang with The Brady Bunch or little Eddie Corbett from The Courtship of Eddie’s Father. Maybe you want some adventure, if so then head on over to The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible or, for the lighter side of things, Get Smart. Speaking of the lighter side, for pure laughs there are no less than two shows featuring I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball.
The point is, between 1960 and 1969 there were a couple hundred TV shows introduced, many of which have made up our Classic TV heritage. What follows is a look at 101 of them — many you’ve heard of, some of which you haven’t and, undoubtedly, others you’ll be glad you missed.
Please scroll down for more.
Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!