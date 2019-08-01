Some Variety Shows of the 1960s

‘The Kate Smith Show’ (January-July 1960, CBS): The singer, so well known for her rendition of “God Bless America,” hosted this half-hour variety show for six months. She would perform in each episode, and feature guests as well.

‘The Danny Kaye Show’ (1963-67, CBS): With his film career in decline, but three TV specials doing extremely well, Danny Kaye agreed to the idea of a weekly variety series that would focus largely on comedy, but feature music as well. Critically acclaimed, it was never a giant hit ratings wise and managed a four-season run before it was cancelled. It did win four Emmy Awards in 1964 and was nominated for a number of others.

‘The Judy Garland Show’ (1963-64, CBS): Yet another variety show, but this one featuring Judy Garland, who agreed to television in the belief it would help her out financially (which she desperately needed). Unfortunately the show only lasted 26 episodes, largely because it was aired against the western Bonanza and nothing could take down the family Cartwright. The truth is, the audience that did watch the show loved it, especially Judy performing with people like her frequent film co-star Mickey Rooney, daughter Liza Minnelli, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand. Years later, when these episodes were syndicated, many people realized that this was the big one that got away.

‘The Dean Martin Show’ (1965-74, NBC): Not much description needed here: Dean Martin engages with his guests in physical comedy bits and performing music. What’s unique is the deal he struck with NBC: Not only did he get the money that he wanted, but the deal was he did not have to attend rehearsals and only showed up for taping, this way he could keep making films. It’s why, if you watch episodes, he’s so obviously reading cue cards or flubbing lines. But the audience didn’t care; they loved him!

‘The Carol Burnett Show’ (1967-78): Perhaps the greatest comedy variety show in television history, with 25 Emmy Awards to prove it. Not much more needs to be said than Carol Burnett, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Tim Conway. What an amazing ensemble of performers.