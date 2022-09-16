Hoda Kotb Has Been Candid About Her Weight Loss Journey: Everything to Know About Her Fitness Routine

When it comes to sharing parts of her life with Today viewers, Hoda Kotb doesn’t hold anything back. The NBC star has been very candid about her weight loss journey and the steps she has taken to improve her fitness routine over the years.

In September 2017, Hoda announced that her New Year’s resolution was to focus more on working out.

“I’m going to tell you something that kind of depressed me a little this morning,” she told cohost Jenna Bush Hager during an episode of Today. “So, you know when you have a good night because you don’t eat much because you’re in front of your boyfriend and then you get up in the morning and you work out and you’re like, ‘Yes, yes, yes?’ I got on the scale, and I took a picture of it, and I weigh — I’m just going to say it — 152 [pounds].”

At the time, the Oklahoma native joined #startTODAY, a fitness initiative with Jenna and fellow costar Craig Melvin. It wasn’t the only time Hoda shared her weight on air. In November 2019, both Hoda and Jenna stepped on the scale during an episode of the hit program. Their decision to get on the scale was all about empowering other women to embrace who they are.

“It taught us a little lesson,” the former Dateline anchor said at the time. “I do think we’re doing this because we want to feel better. We want to feel better for our girls. We want to feel happier.”

Through her decades in the spotlight, Hoda has shared her experiences working out with several trainers, balancing her busy schedule with her fitness routine and finding new ways to stay active. In March 2022, she shared a photo on Instagram while riding a Peloton. She ended up forgetting her water bottle, so she decided to use her youngest daughter Hope’s adorable toddler water bottle.

Hoda is a mom to daughters Haley and Hope, whom she welcomed via adoption. She shares her little ones with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The former couple began dating in 2013 and announced their breakup in January 2022. Now, she’s focused on being the best version of herself for her two adorable children.

“When you get to be in your 50s and you’re a woman, you do know exactly who you are,” she said on Today in June 2022. “Like I’m here to tell you, as you go through your years in life, your best years — your most confident, your clearest years — are ahead for you.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Hoda has said about her weight loss journey.