Mom of two Hoda Kotb might be seeing more kids in her future. When Ellen DeGeneres asked her, “Do you think you’ll have more or do you think two is it?” on the Wednesday, January 29, episode of her talk show, Hoda, 55, replied, “I don’t know. I’m not a hundred [percent] sure.”

She then explained she’s a “sign person” and she always “looks for signs” so she’ll know when the time is right. However, that time may come sooner than later because Hoda realized she has a lot more love to give.

“I’ll tell you what. I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question and I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should?’ and I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?'” the Today cohost explained about her relationship with fiancé, Joel Schiffman. “I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Do we have enough time?’ I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ I wrote, ‘Yes.'”

“So I was thinking maybe the answer is yes. And plus when you’re parents later in life — like watching Haley and Hope together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever and that’s it. That’s all I want,” she continued.

Hoda and Joel, 61, both share their 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, and their baby girl Hope Catherine together. The duo got engaged in November 2019 and the financier’s 25-year-old daughter, Kyle Schiffman, from a previous relationship, said she’s happy to have Hoda as her stepmom.

“She’s unbelievable and I’m just so excited to officially be able to say she’s my stepmom and she’s just the best,” Kyle previously said to Closer Weekly. Plus, Hoda already knows when she wants to have the wedding.

“I think we’re going do it in the fall, and I think it’s gonna be super simple — no big deal,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “We’ll bring some friends, we’ll probably be on the beach somewhere.” Sounds like a great time!