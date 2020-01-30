Exciting! Hoda Kotb of course has her wedding with Joel Schiffman on her mind, as she recently revealed a little preview of it.

“I think we’re going do it in the fall, and I think it’s gonna be super simple — no big deal,” the 55-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show on Wednesday, January 29. “We’ll bring some friends, we’ll probably be on the beach somewhere.”

On November 25, 2019, the TV personality revealed on an episode of Today that she and her longtime love, 61, were engaged after dating for six years. “We ended up having a little dinner on the beach … and he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee,” Hoda recalled to her fellow cohosts. “Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?”’

“I was totally shocked,” she added. “He had a good poker face.” Hoda and Joel are parents to two adopted kids — Haley Joy and baby Hope. The financier also has a grown daughter — Kyle, 25 — from a previous relationship. And let’s just say that Kyle is all about her soon to be stepmom.

“She’s unbelievable and I’m just so excited to officially be able to say she’s my stepmom and she’s just the best,” Kyle exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly, adding just how amazing the journalist is to hang around with.

“Well her personality on TV — pretty much take that personality and that bubbly happiness and positivity and multiply it by probably 10, maybe 20,” she said. Kyle also knows that the I Really Needed This Today author is simply the right woman for her dad.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” Kyle told Closer just some time after the pair announced their engagement. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”

We are just glad to see how much love Hoda and Joel are surrounded with. We can’t wait to see how their wedding turns out!