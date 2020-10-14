When Hoda Kotb was asked about the “worst guest” she’s ever interviewed on Today, it didn’t take long for the TV star to come up with an answer. The beloved news anchor dished Frank Sinatra Jr. was the most difficult star to interview because “he didn’t want to talk.”

The topic came up in conversation as Hoda, 56, appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, October 13. Her longtime pal and former costar, Kathie Lee Gifford, virtually joined for a game called “Plead the Fifth,” in which she asked Hoda about her most unpleasant celebrity interview.

“I know exactly who that is. It’s Frank Sinatra Jr.,” Hoda said of the late son of music icon Frank Sinatra and his ex-wife, Nancy Barbato. “It was the worst guest we’ve ever had, bar none. He came for a book, he had a book he was promoting, and he didn’t want to talk about it, so he didn’t say anything.”

The Emmy Award winner was referring to the 2015 appearance when Frank Jr. stopped by to chat about the book Sinatra 100 in honor of his late dad’s 100th birthday at the time. However, Hoda said the interview was “weird” because the songwriter seemed so uninterested in answering their questions.

Aside from her confession about Frank Jr., who died at age 72 in 2016, Hoda chatted with Kathie Lee, 67, and host Andy Cohen, 52, about various other subjects. Considering the I Really Needed This Today author is currently planning her upcoming wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman, she had a lot to say about their future nuptials.

“We were planning on doing it in November — we had the date, the location, the invites … everything was all set,” she explained, noting the coronavirus pandemic has continued to push back their arrangements. “But I think we’ll do it next summer and maybe just around somewhere here.”

The proud mom of two — who got engaged to Joel, 62, in November 2019 — also shut down speculation that they already tied the knot. “I am not secretly married!” she insisted through laughs.

Although Hoda and her handsome financier, who share adopted daughters Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, 18 months, have yet to walk down the aisle, there’s no doubt she’s looking forward to the special moment. Even Joel’s eldest child, Kyle Schiffman, can’t wait for Hoda and her dad to make it official.

“It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” Joel’s daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Burzis Kanga, exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly following the engagement. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”