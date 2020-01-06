As the saying goes, “Behind every successful man is a strong woman,” and that’s certainly the case for Henry Winkler! For the last few decades, the beloved Happy Days actor has been married to his beautiful wife, Stacey Weitzman. Since their marriage in 1978, the pair has become one of Hollywood’s strongest couples.

While Henry, 74, is known for his incredible acting chops in a plethora of Hollywood blockbusters, his longtime love, 72, has supported her man from the sidelines. Despite shying away from the celebrity spotlight, Stacey has attended a handful of events over the years with her handsome husband.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Henry and Stacey’s love story first began when the two crossed paths at a Los Angeles clothing store in the 1970s. According to PopSugar, the Barry star was shopping for a sport coat at a local store — which happened to be one of Stacey’s PR firm’s clients — when he asked her for help with his choice. When he later returned to pick up the jacket, he asked Stacey out and the rest is history!

After the two began dating, they tied the knot on May 5, 1978. Not long after that, Henry and Stacey welcomed their first child together. Their daughter, Zoe Emily Winkler, 40, was born two years after their nuptials in 1980, while son Max Winkler, 38, arrived in 1983. Stacey is also the mom of son Jed Weitzman, 49, from a previous marriage.

Like her superstar husband, Stacey also has some acting credits. Although she played the role of stay-at-home mom to give her children a normal upbringing while Henry supported their family with his iconic career, she did appear in a few productions. According to IMDb, she’s voiced a character on As Told by Ginger and played a role in The Touch.

While Stacey has endlessly supported her husband’s career, there’s no question the Waterboy actor had his wife’s back when she battled breast cancer in the past. According to the New York Times, Stacey was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998, but went into remission quickly after.

Sadly, the cancer returned in 2001. According to the outlet, the doting mom of three underwent a double mastectomy and has been living cancer-free since! In fact, Stacey looked better than ever as she joined Henry at the 2019 Emmy Awards in November.

Bei/Shutterstock

Now that their kids are older, Henry and Stacey are loving their lives as grandpa and grandma to their four grandchildren. The Better Late Than Never actor even gushed to Closer Weekly in September 2017 about his favorite-ever role yet: grandfather.

“I love being a grandparent,” Henry exclusively shared at a book signing for his 33rd children’s book. “I thoroughly enjoy myself.” The proud papa even revealed he and Stacey “spoil them with love!”

We hope Henry and Stacey are together forever!