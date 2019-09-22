The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards Are Here! See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards are here — and all your favorite celebs are hitting the highly anticipated red carpet! Tons of Hollywood’s hottest and most beloved actors and actresses stepped out for the biggest night in television on Sunday, September 22.

Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, some of our favorite celebrities — like Padma Lakshmi, James Van Der Beek and many others — looked amazing as they walked the star-studded carpet. All the stars seemed happier than ever attending the 71st annual awards show, which will go on without a host for the fourth time in Emmys history.

Fans couldn’t wait to get their eyes on this year’s red carpet fashion considering the stars really came dressed to impress at the 2018 Emmys. Last year, Keri Russell and Chrissy Teigen, among many others, stepped out in head-to-toe sparkles, while Jessica Biel and Scarlett Johansson opted for an all-white ensemble.

The men also came dressed to the nines as they sported some of the most fashionable tuxedos and sharp pants suits we’ve seen. Justin Timberlake showed off in a classic black ensemble while joining his wife Jessica on the red carpet. John Legend and Milo Ventimiglia, on the other hand, spiced up their wardrobe as they donned colorful suits for the 2018 show.

Considering how stylish each and every star has looked at the Emmys within the last few years, we have no doubt our favorite celebrities will step out in some of the most intricate and eye-catching ensembles!

