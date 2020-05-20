If there’s a will, Heidi Klum will find a way. The beloved supermodel and TV star revealed she’s maintaining her hair in quarantine by getting “social distancing highlights” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dahhling we found a way!” Heidi, 46, captioned a photo of celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin putting foil in her hair on Tuesday, May 19. The Germany’s Next Topmodel host wore sexy lingerie, black fishnet stockings and matching high heels. “Love you @hairbylorenzomartin.”

In order to follow social distancing measures for their appointment, Heidi’s professional stylist used an umbrella as a shield. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Lorenzo also made sure to sport protective face masks while doing her ‘do in the backyard.

The America’s Got Talent star even documented the process on her Instagram Stories. Heidi had her thin physique on full display as she posed for a snap while smelling flowers. “Processing time,” she wrote in the caption. By the end of her at-home appointment, Heidi shared a clip of her freshly dyed locks. So pretty!

Despite being in self-isolation, Heidi seems to be having a blast at home with husband Tom Kaulitz and her kids, Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10. The Project Runway alum gave fans a rare glimpse inside her family life by sharing a snapshot of her brood in early May.

“Mother’s Day breakfast in bed,” the doting mom captioned a photo snuggling Henry, Johan and Lou in honor of the special holiday. The blonde beauty also posted pics while enjoying a fun day painting with her youngest child in late April. Heidi showed off Lou’s impressive artwork on social media, captioning the post, “COVID-19.”

Although she’s spending lots of time with her growing youngsters, Heidi has also made sure to sneak in some alone time with her handsome husband. On April 26, the Making the Cut star — who tied the knot with Tom, 30, in February 2019 — uploaded the sweetest video of the lovebirds dancing together.

“My favorite dance partner,” she lovingly wrote in the caption at the time.

Prior to being in lockdown, Heidi and Tom proved they’re more in love than ever as they rang in their first wedding anniversary this past February. The stunning fashion designer celebrated their special milestone by sharing a video of the Tokio Hotel guitarist serenading her in bed.

“Time flies … I love you, Tom,” Heidi marveled as her man strummed on his guitar and sang along.

We’re glad Heidi and her family are hanging in there!

