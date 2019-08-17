From Aug. 25, 1979, to May 22, 1984, sleuthing socialites, a butler and a dog called Freeway made murder their hobby in the series Hart to Hart. And for five seasons, Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers, and Lionel Stander did just that — but what has happened to them now that it’s been 35 years since the finale aired?

Even though the ABC mystery TV show only aired for five season, that wasn’t the end for the trio, as it was followed by eight made-for-television movies, beginning in 1993.

The premise of the popular show followed self-made millionaire Jonathan (Robert), and freelance writer Jennifer (Stephanie), who are the Harts — “a globetrotting married couple with a talent for finding mysteries wherever they go. And even when they’re uncovering thefts, espionage and assorted skullduggery, they still find time for romance.” Lionel played the pair’s butler, Max.

Scroll on down below to find out what has happened to this memorable trio!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!