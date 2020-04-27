Daddy duty! Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare photo of her husband, Brad Falchuk, and his son, Brody, on Instagram as the father-son duo spent time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Burger bandits,” Gwyn, 47, captioned the picture of the pair wearing black facemasks while out and about. In the snap, Brody and his dad stared directly at the camera until the photo was taken. The post was liked over 143,000 times, including by Gwyneth’s friend Melanie Griffith.

It seems like Brad, 49, has been spending extra time with his two kids. He shares Brody and daughter Isabella with his ex-wife, Suzanne Falchuk. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the producer’s children have been staying at the same house their dad shares with the Sliding Doors star and her two kids, Apple, 15, and Moses, 14. “It’s pretty close quarters,” Gwyn shared about their living situation in a Goop video titled “How Do You Find Intimacy in Uncertain Times?” on March 29.

The Academy Award winner added their kids have been “feeling really pent in” because they can’t go outside and see their friends. “There’s definitely tension within the household and we have the added dynamic of stepparent,” she explained. “I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity.”

While Gwyn tries to find the best way to keep everybody sane, she’s also been focused on reconnecting with her hubby while they quarantine together. “As a couple, it’s sort of like, where do you go as a couple when you’re all in the house and you’ve got dogs, and work and work from home?” she asked. “It’s like, ‘What are you supposed to do?’”

However, they seem to be getting along just fine. The two lovebirds have quickly adapted to their “new normal” and they know life in quarantine won’t last forever.

“It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” Gwyn said via Instagram on March 22. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love.”

