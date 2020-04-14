Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has found a great way to stay calm amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it involves her handsome husband, Brad Falchuk. While the pair were enjoying some alone time outside, Gwyneth, 47, shared a sweet pic of Brad, 49, holding their dog while looking down at something.

“@Bradfalchuk what were you and gaucho reading?” the Goop creator captioned the post with two heart emoji on Monday, April 13. “My early mornings with these two.”

Amid COVID-19, Gwyn and her hubby have been doing everything they can to stay safe. The actress revealed how they’re coping with their “new normal” when she shared a pic of herself going to the farmers market.

“@Bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 22. “We must take this seriously.”

However, Gwyn’s kids — Apple, 15, and Moses, 14 — have been having a harder time dealing with the changes. “You know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in — especially Apple, who is a really social creature,” the Iron Man star explained in a Goop video titled “How Do You Find Intimacy in Uncertain Times?” on March 29.

She said her family is “really following the strict guidelines” about social distancing, even though it can get “fractious in moments” because her daughter is not “able to see people she usually sees.” Plus, Brad’s two kids — Isabella and Brody — from his previous marriage to Suzanne, have also been staying with him and Gwyn during the pandemic.

“There’s definitely tension within the household and we have the added dynamic of stepparent,” the Glee cocreator explained. “I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity.”

Don’t worry. We’re sure Gwyn and Brad are going to figure this out! After all, they have each other for support.

