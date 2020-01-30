Just like dad? Gordon Ramsay has made it no secret that he is absolutely crazy about his baby boy Oscar — and the little one’s latest milestone is something his famous father sure is proud of.

“Looks like we’ve found our new naked chef!” Gordon, 53, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 29, alongside a video of his youngest son on his feet while naked. “@oscarjramsay daddy can’t wait to see you this weekend.” Aww! People were loving the adorable clip, as they took to the comments to respond.

“Hmmm wonder who’s been teaching him lol,” one fan joked. Another added, “This is ADORABLE! I miss when mine were still small.” Even David Beckham chimed in with, “Just like his dad!”

The Hell’s Kitchen star shares little Oscar and four other kids — Megan, 22; Holly and Jack, both 20; and Matilda, 18 – with his longtime wife, Tana Ramsay. The pair tied the knot in 1996. The TV chef is very open about his children, especially Oscar — he recently touched on the day his fifth child was born.

“I’ve been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000mph. I’ve done some very dangerous things underwater. But I’ve never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born,” Gordon previously told Daily Mail. “I’m sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sun roof and you s–t yourself.”

“I cried my f–king eyes out,” he admitted to the outlet. “All of a sudden you are nobody. You’re standing there looking at a team of experts who are saying, ‘Right. We’re going to look after you now, Tana.'”

“I was as white as a ghost,” Gordon added. “I fell back into the chair and I fainted. They said, ‘Tana’s fine. I think it’s you we need to look after next. It was just a moment of madness, being out of control. I’m a control freak, always in control.” All that shows us is that Gordon is crazy about being a father.

We can’t wait to see what Oscar does next in his life!