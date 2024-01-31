Moving on. Good Bones’ Tad Starsiak started his own business from the ground up while appearing on the HGTV show. He admitted that it took a ton of hard work to get to a place where he saw a steady income.

“Many people don’t know, but I actually started Hammer Construction about four years ago,” Tad, 30, told his Instagram followers in a video posted on Tuesday, January 30. “It will be four years in March.”

He continued, “And I had to start it quick because I didn’t have the best break with the last business I worked for, and I had just bought a house like two weeks before I left, so not having any income, I had to decide what to do whether to go work for somebody or start my own business.”

Tad took a “leap” and had to work “16 to 20 hour days for the first six months.” He found himself sleeping in his truck in between running estimates and doing construction for his own company.

“The first year actually ended up pretty great,” the general contractor reflected. “Second year we tripled our revenue, the third year we did a third better than that and this year I don’t know where the ceilings at so you want to start your own business just know that it takes a mass amount of effort and if you do you’ll be really happy, I think.”

“Great hustle & business story! Was this all while on the Good Bones show? Either way, impressive!” one person commented on the post. Tad replied, “Yes, 80-100 hour weeks.”

Courtesy of Tad Starsiak/Instagram

Good Bones lasted for eight seasons on HGTV, with Tad starring alongside sister Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine. Since the series came to an end, the real estate investor has not been on “good terms” with Mina, 39. Many of the comments underneath the post questioned whether or not Tad was throwing subtle shade at Mina.

“I agree with most of the comments here, I don’t think he is talking about Mina,” one person wrote in a comment. “If you do the timeline math you know he was still with Mina four years back, He is a hard worker and determined to make his own way, you could see it when he was on the show. Kudos to you Tad, keep doing what you do and you will go far. Yes, a show of your own would be cool.”