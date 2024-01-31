What’s really going on with the Good Bones cast? Tad Starsiak made a simple yet revealing comment about his drama with sister Mina Starsiak Hawk.

In an Instagram video explaining why he decided to start his own business four years ago, Tad, 30, made a subtle dig about his former boss.

“I had to start it quick because I didn’t have the best break with the last business I worked for, and I had just bought a house like two weeks before I left, so not having any income, I had to decide what to do whether to go work for somebody or start my own business,” he said.

The general contractor did not reveal the name of the company he was referring to. However, many took to the comments section to ask him if he was alluding to his time working on Good Bones with Mina, 39.

“He would not speak out against Mina,” one follower assured others in a supportive comment. “Not his nature.”

Tad agreed with the statement, simply writing, “This! 🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

Another member of the Starsiak clan was quick to comment on the post. “I’m his brother, pretty sure he didn’t mean Mina,” Tad’s brother Johnny Starsiak penned.

Mina previously revealed the root of her issues with Tad in a September 2023 podcast episode.

“My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him too,” the HGTV star told listeners. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. It’s in text and it’s black and white and that was kind of my final straw there.”

Courtesy of Tad Starsiak/Instagram

She also mentioned the last few words Tad said to her before she decided to distance herself from him.

“I have given him so many opportunities in life because of all of the hard work I have done,” Mina said during an episode of the “Tea With Alice” podcast in November 2023. “I have shared those opportunities, and they were never owed to him, but he very much acts that way and treats me that way, and then said some really s–ty things that ended with, ‘Sucks to suck.’”

Additionally, she made another revealing comment about their falling out, alluding to not being invited to Tad’s wedding to Anna Spiars.

“But right now, all he has done is tell me he is engaged and that I’m probably not invited to his wedding,” Mina added. “Which is fine because I’m 39 and I’ve been to a lot of weddings. I don’t want to go to anymore.”