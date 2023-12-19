Despite the drama currently surrounding the cast of HGTV’s Good Bones, costars Karen E. Laine and Tad Starsiak recently collaborated on a very personal project. The realtor and the contractor teamed up to help Karen’s son William Starsiak renovate the basement in his home.

Karen, 61, and Tad, 30, were featured in several photos and videos posted on William’s Instagram account on December 16, captured while they assisted during demo.

Noticeably absent from the project was Karen’s daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk, whom she is currently not speaking to. The rift between the pair seems to have grown since filming on season 8 of Good Bones wrapped earlier this year.

Following a “knockdown drag-out [fight]” on set while filming episode 1 of season 8, Mina, 39, has not been shy about voicing her feelings about her rocky family dynamic. Things between her mom and her siblings escalated further once Mina alleged that Tad said some “really awful stuff” to her via text in a September 20 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast.

Mina also had a falling out with William, which she has since patched up after they “squashed” their beef. One month prior to Karen and Tad helping out during the basement renovation, they also appeared in a video on William’s Instagram account as they assisted him in doing some yard work.

Courtesy of William Starsiak/Instagram

Though Karen is not Tad’s biological mom, she welcomed him with open arms after the death of his mother, Cheryl, when he was young. Mina, Tad and William all share the same father, Casey Starsiak. From her marriage to Casey, Karen is also a mom to son CR Starsiak.

The former lawyer welcomed daughter Kelsy Gray during her second marriage, making her a mom of four.

Over the years, Karen’s bond with Tad has gotten stronger, which was documented throughout the seasons of Good Bones.

“When I was going through that rough time, every day I woke up and she was there for me,” Tad said of Karen’s support after his mom’s death, per The Cinemaholic. “It’s great having her as a teacher and as another mom.”

Karen was elated to see Tad propose to Anna Spiars during the series finale of Good Bones on October 17. Though the couple hasn’t shared any wedding plans with fans just yet, Mina believes she will not be on the guest list for the big day.

“Right now, all he has done is tell me he is engaged and that I’m probably not invited to his wedding,” the Very Brady Renovation alum said during an episode of the “Tea With Alice” podcast on November 21. “Which is fine because I’m [almost] 39 and I’ve been to a lot of weddings. I don’t want to go to anymore.”