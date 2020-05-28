Longtime lovebirds Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for over 37 years, but they’re still learning new things about maintaining their successful relationship. The First Wives Club actress offered the advice to “be patient” while sharing tips for being in quarantine with your significant other.

“Sometimes, there are things you don’t like about somebody, but that’s OK,” the 74-year-old beauty shared with ET on Wednesday, May 27. “You don’t have to punch them out. You don’t have to be angry about it. Just know that everybody has their own qualities. Sometimes they’re really good and sometimes they’re not.”

Goldie pointed out “lots of divorces are happening” because couples are in “such close quarters” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “People say, ‘Well, how does this work out?'” she noted, while sharing a solution for struggling lovers.

“Forgiveness and patience,” the Overboard alum insisted. “That’s a great quality to develop and I think this is what helps relationships sustain … because they’re not easy. Not even out of quarantine.”

The Academy Award winner — who began dating Kurt, 69, in 1983 — is extremely grateful to always have her man to lean on. However, Goldie stressed the importance of being able to “stand on your own two feet” as an individual.

“We really are our own keepers,” she added. “I don’t believe that [you] should expect someone to be your keeper. You’ve gotta figure out what it is that you stand for and know as much about yourself as possible. We’re born alone and we die alone and we have to really understand that this is our strength. We are our own power, we are our own generator.”

In order to remain in a positive mindset amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Goldie is staying fit and active. “I prefer to dance through life rather than slog through life,” she dished. “I’ll never stop working my body. I can’t. So every day I have to do something.”

The Death Becomes Her star has been inspiring fans with her energetic workout routines since she’s been stuck at home. In mid-May, Goldie shared the cutest video of her dancing on a mini exercise trampoline to singer Dua Lipa‘s “Let’s Get Physical.

“Every now and then, the mood will strike her, and Goldie starts dancing for Kurt,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “It may be in the living room, the bedroom or the hallway. She’s still got all the right moves and he loves it.”

As soon as the Laugh-In alum hears a favorite song of hers, “she’ll pump up the music and start dancing around whether she’s doing laundry or cooking in the kitchen,” the insider explained. “She’s irresistible to watch and Kurt loves to do just that. He’s putty in her hands!”

