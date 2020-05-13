You go, girl! Goldie Hawn showed off her impressive dance moves while working out in quarantine. The Overboard actress proved age is only a number as she shared a video dancing to Dua Lipa‘s “Let’s Get Physical.”

“My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today,” the 74-year-old beauty captioned her post on Wednesday, May 13. “Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching … and thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist!”

Goldie was all smiles in the clip while getting in some exercise at the gym in her home. The beloved Hollywood star had her fit figure on full display in an all-black ensemble as she jumped up and down on her exercise trampoline. Wow!

It seems Goldie is as talented at dancing as she is passionate. In late April, the Death Becomes Her actress celebrated International Dance Day by sharing a compilation video of her best dance routines in films throughout the years.

“Happy International Dance Day. Never stop dancing,” the blonde beauty captioned her post, which included short clips from her hit movies: Housesitter, Overboard, First Wives Club and Everyone Says I Love You. So cute!

While fans love watching the star’s fun dance moves on social media, a source close to the Academy Award winner revealed it’s Goldie’s longtime boyfriend, Kurt Russell, who enjoys watching her shake her hips the most.

“Every now and then, the mood will strike her, and Goldie starts dancing for Kurt,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in late April. “It may be in the living room, the bedroom or the hallway. She’s still got all the right moves and he loves it. Sometimes he even joins her!”

The source credits Goldie’s skill to her extensive dance history. “Goldie trained as a dancer before she started acting and dancing is still her go-to workout,” the insider explained. “Her figure, her posture, the way she holds her head all scream professional.”

Besides dancing, Goldie and Kurt — who have been together since 1983 — enjoy exercising by biking around L.A. The two have even recently been spotted on some rides around town while doing their part to social distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Don’t let their ages fool you,” the source told Closer. “Goldie and Kurt are as hot as ever and it helps that they keep in fabulous shape.”

Keep it up, Goldie!