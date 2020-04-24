We never would have guessed! Goldie Hawn was planning on giving her daughter, Kate Hudson, a completely different name when she was still pregnant with the actress. However, Goldie, 74, ended up changing her mind once she was in labor and had to get to the hospital in a car.

“She kicked me so hard in my vagina that I changed her name right on the spot because she was tough,” the actress recalled to People on Thursday, April 23, while posing for the magazine’s cover with Kate, 41. “I had named her Rebecca and on the 405 [freeway] I went, ‘This is a Kate.’”

On the other hand, the Almost Famous star had a different experience when it came time for her to deliver her 8-year-old son, Bingham. “It was really amazing with Bing because it was the first time any of us in the family had a natural birth,” Kate recalled to Goldie. “And you got to be there.”

“I was so happy to be invited in that room,” the mom to three kids, Oliver, 43, Wyatt, 33, and Kate, explained. However, they all got the surprise of their lives when Bingham arrived and he wasn’t a girl. “I watched him be born and I saw a penis. And then I wrapped him in the pink blanket that I knit while I was waiting for him,” Goldie said.

After being shocked by Bingham’s sex, Kate didn’t want to have any more surprises when she got pregnant with baby No. 3, daughter Rani Rose. “I was just like, I have to know, I have to be prepared for this; I thought for sure I’m going to be a boy mom,” she joked about her two sons, Bingham and Ryder, 16. “So we did a reveal and my God, I was so shocked and excited. I couldn’t believe it.”

Rani’s birth was so special for the mom of three. “Every part of that birth was just so beautiful,” Kate gushed.

“I was right there,” Goldie added about being in the room. “I was a little bit close.” Ha!