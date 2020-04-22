How sweet! Kate Hudson and her mom, Goldie Hawn are so close that they don’t mind talking about sex with one another. The 41-year-old star opened up about their intimate conversations during a new interview she had with Goldie, 74.

“What did you teach me about sex? There are so many things,” Kate asked her mom during their cover shoot for People‘s beauty issue. “We talk a lot about sex. Surprisingly.”

Goldie agreed. She recalled a time when she had the sex talk with her daughter when she was younger. “I said, ‘I want you to understand something about Mommy. I’m not a prude. I love sex,'” the Overboard star remembered, and Kate knew exactly what she was talking about.

“Oh, that’s right,” the blonde beauty responded while looking at her mom. “And then she said, ‘Sex is so much fun. But it’s better when it’s with one person.’ And that was a good lesson because I’ve always been like that. I’m quite one person.”

However, as the starlet got older, Goldie wanted to have a bit more knowledge about her daughter’s sex life. “You were trying to engage and asking like what was going on with me sexually,” Kate recalled again. “I was like, ‘Mom, let’s just say that I’m kind of a sexually-oriented type of personality.’ And she goes, ‘Please, I have known that since you were two years old.’ I was like, ‘Mom!‘” LOL.

Kate and Goldie definitely share a special bond. Since the mom of three welcomed her 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October 2018, Kate has been teaching her little one about a few life lessons her mom taught her.

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” the Fool’s Gold star revealed. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

Rani is already off to a good start and once she’s older, it seems like Kate will be ready to have a sex talk of their own.