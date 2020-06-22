Feeling grateful. Goldie Hawn called longtime boyfriend Kurt Russell her “angel” while celebrating the Overboard alum on Father’s Day. The iconic actress shared the sweetest tribute alongside an adorable selfie of the two in honor of the 2020 holiday.

“Nobody laughs like him and nobody loves like him,” the 74-year-old gushed in the caption via Instagram on Sunday, June 21. “Happy Father’s Day to you, my angel.”

Since the Snatched actress and Kurt, 69, began dating in 1983, they’ve become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Together, the pair are the proud parents of 33-year-old son Wyatt Russell. Goldie also shares kids Oliver Hudson, 43, and Kate Hudson, 41, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt is the dad of son Boston Russell, 40, with ex-wife Season Hubley.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress proved she couldn’t share a better relationship with her stepdad as she commemorated Kurt’s role in her life with a loving post. Kate uploaded the cutest snap of the Escape from New York star as he held her youngest child, 20-month-old Rani Rose, in his arms.

“I love him to pieces,” the proud mom — who shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — captioned the photo of Kurt and Goldie staring lovingly into the baby’s eyes. “Happy Fathers Day to our Pa.”

While filling in the role as a stepdad to young kids can be difficult, Kate and Oliver embraced Kurt when their mom started dating him nearly four decades ago. The Golden Globe winner recalled the time the Tombstone actor came into her life following Goldie’s divorce from Bill in 1982.

“For me, it felt like such a big moment because it was like, ‘My mom is madly in love with this guy.’ At the time it was like, ‘Is this going to be my dad?’” Kate once shared during an episode of her “Sibling Revelry” podcast with brother Oliver. “And I was meeting his son [Boston], which meant, ‘Does this mean that this is my brother?’ It was a lot to handle at such a young age.”

Fortunately, Kurt and the First Wives Club star hit it off and Kate couldn’t feel more grateful to have the Hollywood hunk as the grandfather of her three kids. Aside from Rani Rose, the Fabletics owner is also the mom of son Ryder, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson and 8-year-old son Bingham, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.

“Kurt has always been close to Kate and [has] seen her as his own daughter,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly in May 2019. “He couldn’t be prouder as he watches her embrace motherhood.”

Considering Kate followed in her mom’s acting footsteps, the insider pointed out how Kurt “loves nothing more” than stepping in as a babysitter when his stepdaughter is “working or traveling” out of town.

“He’ll play video games with the boys and let them eat a lot of chocolate,” the source explained. “Kurt is also head over heels in love with baby Rani and showers her with kisses and cuddles every chance he gets. He’s always picking out gifts for his grandchildren and it’s adorable to see how much he loves them.”

It looks like Kurt had the best Father’s Day thanks to Goldie and his family!