Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is living lavishly in Connecticut! The TV personality shared a glimpse of the beautifully decorated living room in her spacious abode.

In a recent Instagram photo, Lara, 54, sat on her couch with beloved family dog, Riva. GMA fans may remember the adorable pup crashing some of Lara’s segments while she filmed the show at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These days, it looks like Riva is as cozy as ever in the family’s sprawling East Coast estate. From the color-coordinated throw pillows on the couch to the geometric prints that line the walls, it’s obvious Lara has an incredible eye for design.

Lara shares her pad with her husband, Rick McVey, whom she wed in 2018. She is also a mom to two children, Duff and Katharine, from her marriage to her first husband, David Haffenreffer.

Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram

In the caption of her post, Lara encouraged her Instagram followers to adopt pets.

“I rescued her and now she rescues me every day #pleaseadopt,” she penned.

Lara is also a pet parent to two more dogs, Coco and Dandy. All of her pets have regularly been featured on her Instagram account, running around the home and lounging out in the backyard.

The news host previously opened up about preparing to become an empty nester after Katharine, 18, committed to playing lacrosse at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. In a May 11 Instagram post, she reflected on her daughter’s milestone last day of high school.

“Last day of senior year at Greenwich Academy for this amazing group of girls,” she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter and her friends. What a joy it’s been watching you grow into incredible young women over the last four years. Big mix of feelings today for all I am sure — moms included.”

Lara isn’t the only GMA host who is preparing to send one of their kiddos off to college and adjust to an emptier house. Newscaster George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth’s daughter Harper is getting ready to start the next chapter of her life.

“My youngest is leaving for college soon … I’m on my sixth mocktail,” Ali joked in a July 28 Instagram caption.

Her post sparked a slew of comments from fans and famous friends who are going through the same thing.

“Make mine a double,” Lara wrote under the post. “We got this, girl.”