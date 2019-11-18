Twin alert! Even Gisele Bündchen can’t believe the uncanny resemblance between her and daughter Vivian Lake! The proud supermodel took to Instagram and shared a stunning side-by-side collage of her as a young girl compared to a photo of her 6-year-old daughter.

“Thank you @giselebundchenonline for doing this. Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike?” the 39-year-old beauty captioned the Instagram post on Monday, November 18. In the two pics, Gisele and her adorable mini-me look nearly identical while smiling for the camera.

Besides the fact that Gisele’s little girl looks nearly identical to what her mom looked like around the same young age, Vivian also wore a pink hair scrunchie similar to the one Gisele was wearing in the throwback. The Devil Wears Prada actress’ daughter also clutched onto her favorite stuffed animal, while Gisele is holding a Cabbage Patch Kids doll. So cute!

Fans of the Brazilian model — who shares Vivian and her older brother, Benjamin, 9, with husband Tom Brady — were completely blown away by the shocking resemblance. “Omg you are TWINS!!!!! Gorgeous, gorgeous TWINS!!!!!” one fan wrote, while another sweetly joked, “Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “You got repeated!” Aww!

Ever since Gisele and Tom, 42, welcomed her first child in 2009, the environmental activist has proved to be one doting mama. Although she’s super dedicated to raising her kids, including Tom’s first son, 12-year-old Jack, the Taxi actress admitted her transition to motherhood was anything but easy.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died,” Gisele candidly told People in September 2018. “I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

Although she struggled with “horrible, self-imposed guilt,” the bombshell was eventually able to snap out of it. As she continued to raise her adorable brood, Gisele learned how to accept herself for the amazing mother she is. Now, nearly 10 years later, she couldn’t be happier about her beautiful life with her football pro hubby and their kids.

“Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” a source close to the longtime couple — who tied the knot in 2009 — exclusively shared with Closer Weekly this past summer. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems. They have created the perfect life together.”

